Kelowna International Airport (YLW), along with 16 airports across Canada, kicked off Canadian Airports Safety Week, an airport-led initiative to promote healthy and safe work practices among airport employees.

“YLW has always focused on ensuring safety for everyone who enters the terminal or steps onto the airfield. Throughout COVID 19, it has been more important than ever to continue to expand safety measures at YLW in new and innovative ways.” said Sam Samaddar, Airport Director. “We continue to be among the top ten busiest airports throughout the pandemic, and safety measures taken by airport staff are key to ensuring travellers feel confident in returning to air travel through YLW.”

From September 27 to October 1, all airport staff, whether they are working in the terminal building or on the airfield, will have the opportunity to take part in virtual safety-themed activities and events throughout the week. This week is a prime opportunity to remind airport employees of the enhanced safety culture at airports due to COVID-19 as well as a chance to thank them for their contributions to safety.

“Airport safety affects everyone, whether you are a passenger or airport employee,” said CAC president Daniel-Robert Gooch. “Canada’s airports have made significant investments over the years in their infrastructure, including safety related airside projects, to ensure all workers and passengers are safe.”