Canadian archbishop says Trudeau comments on Church's role in residential schools 'unfair'

A Canadian archbishop is speaking out about comments made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the Catholic Church’s involvement in the residential school system.

Speaking on CTV News Channel on Sunday, Cardinal Thomas Collins, the archbishop of the Archdiocese of Toronto, said comments made by Trudeau, who has called for the release of records related to a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., where the remains of 215 children were discovered, were "unfair."

"I think it's much more helpful, as we're all working on this long journey of reconciliation to work together, and not to be making these kinds of unfair attacks upon those who are trying their best to bring about and to work with all the Indigenous people for reconciliation," the archbishop said.

Trudeau said on Friday the Church needs to "step up" and to take responsibility.

"As a Catholic, I am deeply disappointed by the decision that the Catholic Church has taken now and over the past many years," Trudeau told reporters on Friday.

"I think it might also be good for the government to realize they’re asking us to improve the way we’re responding to this great tragedy, we’re trying, we’re making great progress, but we’ve got a long way to go always, I think the prime minister should look to his own government they also have many things to do," the archbishop said.

