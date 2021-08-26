Canadian Armed Forces Road Move From Oliver to Vernon

Tomorrow afternoon, Land Task Force Vernon will be conducting a road move of approximately 80 personnel and their equipment from Oliver to Vernon via highway 97.

There will be several large green Medium Support Vehicles, Light Utility Vehicle Wheeled (aka G-Wagon), and multiple pick-up trucks transiting the route in small groupings. This has the possibility of creating congestion or slowdowns along the route.

Fellow motorists are requested to be patient and give space on the road while troops and equipment are relocated from Oliver, where they were based while helping BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) combat the Thomas Creek fire, to Vernon Cadet Training Center, where they will assist BCWS combat the White Rock Lake fire.

The Land Task Force is participating in Operation LENTUS, the Canadian Armed Forces’ response to natural disasters, on the request of the Government of British Columbia.