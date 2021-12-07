Canadian-made, plant-based COVID-19 vaccine sees positive Phase 3 results

Biopharmaceutical company Medicago and drug maker GlaxoSmithKline reported Tuesday positive efficacy and safety results from the Phase 3 trial of their plant-based COVID-19 vaccine.

Medicago, which is headquartered in Quebec, reported in a news release that their Phase 3 placebo-controlled study -- conducted in more than 24,000 subjects in six countries who are 18 and older -- reported an overall vaccine efficacy rate of 71 per cent against all variants of SARS-CoV-2 which were circulating at the time of the study.

“Vaccine efficacy was demonstrated in an environment dominated by SARS-CoV-2 variants unlike most published Phase 3 efficacy trials for currently licensed COVID-19 vaccines that were conducted when only the ancestral virus was circulating,” the release states.

In an interview with CTV News, Executive Vice-President of Innovation Development and Medical Affairs for Medicago, Marc-Andre D’Aoust, said the study ended up being focused entirely on COVID-19 variants.

“In our efficacy analysis, we have not seen any cases of the original strain of COVID-19…so the results show the vaccine is efficacious against all of those variants we have observed during the study,” he said.

The vaccine uses plant-based technology to create “vaccine-like particles,” (VLP) which are designed to mimic the structure of viruses so that the immune system can recognize them and build an antibody response to them. VLP do not contain core genetic materials, which makes them non-infectious and unable to replicate.

Medicago’s vaccine demonstrated 75.3 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 of any severity for the Delta variant, which D’Aoust said is the most widely circulated strain, and 88.6 per cent efficacy against the Gamma variant.

A small number of severe cases of COVID-19 were observed in the study, but none occurred in the vaccinated group, Medicago said in the release.

The Omicron variant was not circulating during the study, but D’Aoust said in the interview that Medicago is already analyzing the new strain.

“If approved by authorities, this vaccine will be the first plant-based vaccine to be used in humans,” D’Aoust said. “We’re very proud…[because] it will also be the first vaccine to be developed in Canada.”