Canadian Red Cross launches fund for BC Wildfires

Massive wildfires have triggered evacuations across British Columbia and the Red Cross is now accepting donations to support those affected.

Wildfires have devastated individuals and families in British Columbia. Red Cross teams continue to work closely with local, provincial, and Indigenous governments to plan how to best support those affected.

Canadians wishing to help are encouraged to make a financial donation to the British Columbia Fires Appeal online at www.redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111. Donations will be used for immediate and ongoing relief efforts, long term recovery, resiliency, and preparedness for future events in British Columbia and impacted regions, including consequential events related to the fires.



QUOTES

“Years of experience have shown us that the needs from a disaster of this magnitude will be immense, and we are committed to supporting communities in the days, weeks and months ahead.”

Patrick Quealey, Vice President, British Columbia and Yukon, Canadian Red Cross

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

@RedCrossCanada | facebook.com/CanadianRedCross | redcross.ca/blog

Red Cross donor inquiries: WeCare@redcross.ca or 1-800-418-1111

