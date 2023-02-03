Canadian Sports School Hockey League Western Championships

Tickets are on sale NOW for the

2023 Canadian Sports School Hockey League (CSSHL) Western Championships!

Coming to the SOEC Complex March 6 – 19, 2023

The Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) announced today that tickets for the 2023 CSSHL Western Championships are now on sale! The event takes place March 6-19, 2023 at the South Okanagan Events Centre Complex in Penticton, B.C. and will see champions crowned in all six CSSHL Western Divisions.

This will be the seventh time the City of Penticton has hosted the CSSHL Western Championships event. This event provides CSSHL member programs and its staff and student-athletes, aged 13-18, with valuable opportunities and experience.

“We are excited to once again have Okanagan Hockey Group partner with OVG360 to bring the CSSHL Western Championships back to Penticton,” said Kevin Goodwin, Chief Operating Officer of the CSSHL. “The support we receive from the City of Penticton, Travel Penticton, and the Western Hockey League allows us to put on a first-class event that highlights the very best in education-based hockey, while providing a great championship atmosphere and experience for our member programs to conclude their seasons.”

Tickets are available online at valleyfirsttix.com and in person at the Valley First Box Office at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC), open Monday through Friday, 10:00AM to 4:00PM. Tickets are $25 for a day pass and $65 for a full tournament pass. Additional fees apply online. Admission for spectators 18 years of age and younger is free.

The CSSHL Western Championships will see 86 teams from BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Idaho play 148 of the 149 games at the SOEC Complex including the Okanagan Hockey Training Centre, Memorial Arena and South Okanagan Events Centre.