Canadian women's eight crew win Olympic rowing gold for the first time since 1992

The clouds rolling over Tokyo Bay appeared ominous.

For the Canadian women's eight rowing crew in its final moments of preparation, however, it was a clear sign.

Kathleen Heddle, a legend in the sport and one of the country's most decorated Olympic athletes, died of cancer at age 55 in January.

The rumbles from above were taken by the group as an indication good fortune rested exactly 2,000 metres away.

"It was just a reminder that Kathleen was with us -- and we're the storm and we're going to bring it," Susanne Grainger said. "We had a moment as a boat to remember her and make sure we brought the amazing grace and grit she rowed with into our race.

"We definitely had her on our minds."

So was putting in a jaw-dropping, podium-topping performance.

Canada led from start to finish at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, racing to its first gold medal in the women's eight since the 1992 Barcelona Games when Heddle and current chef de mission Marnie McBean headlined a dominant crew.

Kristen Kit, the coxswain of this boat, said Heddle, along with coach and three-time world champion Michelle Darvill, were top of mind as the group churned towards its destiny at Sea Forest Waterway.

"We heard thunder at the start, and right away in my head I was like, 'Oh, that's Kathleen. She's there with us,"' Kit said. "And then around 750 (metres) to go I called, 'What would Kathleen do?' And then shortly after that I called, 'What would Michelle do?'

"These girls responded. It was 10 strokes for Kathleen and 10 strokes for Michelle. That's when I really knew, 'Oh God, we have this."'

Granger, Kit, Lisa Roman, Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski, Christine Roper, Andrea Proske, Madison Mailey, Sydney Payne and Avalon Wasteneys finished with a time of five minutes 59.13 seconds.

"I channel the spirit, and these are feisty group of women," Kit, a product of St. Catharines, Ont., said of nation's first Olympic rowing gold since the men's eight in Beijing some 13 years ago.

"They do not back down."

New Zealand grabbed silver (6:00.04), while China took bronze (6:01.21).

