Canadians retreat on meat

Meat consumption and demand are declining in Canada.

The reason?

Lower household incomes, soaring meat prices and the struggling restaurant industry.

“As incomes fall or prices rise… we expect meat consumption to decline as households cut back on more expensive meals,” the report from Farm Credit Canada (FCC) explained. “The recurring lockdowns and foodservice closures also curtailed meat consumption.”

Using data from Statistics Canada, the report showed that demand for beef began declining steadily after it peaked in late 2020.

Since 2021, Canadians appear to be compensating by purchasing more chicken.