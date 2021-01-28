Canadians Turning to Nature to Relieve Stress

More people are heading outside to help relieve stress and anxiety during the pandemic according to a recent Ipsos poll conducted for the Nature Conservancy of Canada.

NCC Spokesperson Andrew Holland says, "It shows that nature is a really important part of our lives. During the pandemic and lockdowns getting outside, getting some fresh air to clear our heads and improve our moods, rejuvinate us, it really makes a big difference."

The survey found 94% of Canadians are almost unanimous in acknowledging that nature is helping them to relieve stress or anxiety, and three quarters of Canadians agree spending time in nature is more important to them now than ever before, given the pandemic.

"We're seeing greater evidence people are spending times in local parks, on our trail systems, along waterfalls, in nature reserves just to get some fresh air and sort of get some exercise, because it's good for our physical and our mental well being."

Holland says the hope of the conservancy is that having more people out in nature will put more focus on protecting, restoring and caring for natural spaces.

According to the poll, nine in ten Canadians agree we must invest now more than ever in caring for our natural spaces.