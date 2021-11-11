Canadians welcomed to attend Remembrance ceremonies, told to wear masks and distance

Canadians will return to cenotaphs and monuments across much of the country this morning to remember and pay their respects to those who fought and died in service of Canada.

This year's Remembrance Day ceremonies will stand in stark contrast to last year, when organizers discouraged people from attending in person because of the second wave of COVID-19.

Royal Canadian Legion spokeswoman Nujma Bond is expecting a return to some semblance of normalcy, including at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, where people are being welcomed to attend.

Some restrictions and changes will nonetheless remain in place as COVID-19 continues to pose a threat, Bond said, with masks and physical distancing requirements in place for anyone planning to attend ceremonies.

The Legion has also again cancelled the traditional veterans' parade in Ottawa, which has in the past seen elderly veterans from the Second World War and Korea march alongside counterparts from more recent conflicts and operations.

"But there will be an area for veterans who wish to attend the ceremony to stand and sit near the National War Memorial," Bond said.

Some Legion branches across the country will also be again forgoing in-person events because of the pandemic and instead asking people to watch their local ceremony on TV or online, she added, which is an option for the national ceremony as well.

Remembrance Day Ceremonies in the Okanagan:

The Kelowna Legion is not hosting a formal public ceremony this year because of continued pandemic protocols. It is instead holding a small, private outdoor event for some of its members.

West Kelowna is one of the few communities hosting a public indoor Remembrance Day ceremony. It's at Royal LePage Place from 10:45 a.m. to Noon.

In Peachland, there is a ceremony at the cenotaph at 11 a.m. and live music at the legion from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Remembrance Day Ceremonies in Penticton are taking place at Veteran's Park with a maxium of 100-people.

In Osoyoos the Legion is holding a small ceremony for 50-people maximum.

Ceremonies in Oliver inlcude wreath laying at the Cenotaph.

Summerland ceremonies are being live-streamed by the Legion. The details are on the Legion website.

Princeton ceremonies are also being live-streamed,from Veterans Square. Details available on the town's website.

There is no public ceremony for Remembrance Day at Kal Tire Place in Vernon. There will be a small legion ceremony at the Cenotaph downtown. But it is not a public event.

Ceremonies in Coldstream also closed to the public due to pandemic health orders.

The District urging everyone to take a moment at 11 a.m. to honour those who gave their lives in battle and our veterans.

-- with files from CTV News and The Canadian Press --