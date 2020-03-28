Canadians with COVID-19 symptoms to be denied boarding on domestic flights, trains: PM

As of Monday at noon, Canadians who show any symptoms of COVID-19 will be denied boarding on all domestic flights and trains.

While the new Transport Canada restrictions will be aimed at limiting the spread of novel coronavirus between provinces and cities, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said they won’t go so far as closing the borders between the provinces and territories just yet.

“We will make those decisions as they’re needed,” he told reporters from outside his home at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Saturday morning. “Right now, we’re not looking at closing provincial borders.”