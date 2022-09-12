Candidates declared for Columbia Shuswap Regional District

The nomination period for the 2022 General Local Election closed at 4 PM local time on September 9, 2022. This is a preliminary list of candidates who filed nomination papers by the deadline.

Candidates will have until September 16, 2022 at 4 PM to withdraw candidacy should they wish to do so. This is also the time period when the Chief Election Officer may accept challenges to a candidate(s) nomination.

View the Declaration of Candidates (PDF).

Information on all BC local government candidates can be found at localelections.ca

Electoral areas and name(s) of candidate(s):

Electoral Area A - Rural Golden

Karen Cathcart; Nicholson

Electoral Area B - Rural Revelstoke-Columbia, Trout Lake

David Brooks-Hill; Big Eddy

Electoral Area C - Eagle Bay, White Lake, Tappen, Sunnybrae

Nicholas Najda; White Lake

Marty Gibbons; White Lake

Electoral Area D - Falkland, Salmon Valley, Deep Creek, Ranchero

Rene Talbot; Falkland

Dean R. Trumbley; Falkland

Electoral Area E - Rural Sicamous, Malakwa

Leslie Johnson; Malakwa

Dan Letendre; Malakwa

Rhona Martin; Malakwa

Natalie G. Sorkilmo; Solsqua

Electoral Area F - North Shuswap, Seymour Arm

Eugene Eklund; Scotch Creek

Jay Simpson; Lee Creek

Electoral Area G - Blind Bay, Sorrento, Notch Hill

Natalya Melnychuk; Blind Bay

The CSRD also assists with the administration of the General Local Government Election for the Rocky Mountain School District - School District #6.

School District #6 - Area 1 - Golden and Electoral Area A

Jane Fearing (Roberta Jane Ging Fearing)

Scott M. King

Rhonda Smith/Hamilton