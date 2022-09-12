Candidates declared for Columbia Shuswap Regional District
The nomination period for the 2022 General Local Election closed at 4 PM local time on September 9, 2022. This is a preliminary list of candidates who filed nomination papers by the deadline.
Candidates will have until September 16, 2022 at 4 PM to withdraw candidacy should they wish to do so. This is also the time period when the Chief Election Officer may accept challenges to a candidate(s) nomination.
View the Declaration of Candidates (PDF).
Information on all BC local government candidates can be found at localelections.ca
Electoral areas and name(s) of candidate(s):
Electoral Area A - Rural Golden
Karen Cathcart; Nicholson
Electoral Area B - Rural Revelstoke-Columbia, Trout Lake
David Brooks-Hill; Big Eddy
Electoral Area C - Eagle Bay, White Lake, Tappen, Sunnybrae
Nicholas Najda; White Lake
Marty Gibbons; White Lake
Electoral Area D - Falkland, Salmon Valley, Deep Creek, Ranchero
Rene Talbot; Falkland
Dean R. Trumbley; Falkland
Electoral Area E - Rural Sicamous, Malakwa
Leslie Johnson; Malakwa
Dan Letendre; Malakwa
Rhona Martin; Malakwa
Natalie G. Sorkilmo; Solsqua
Electoral Area F - North Shuswap, Seymour Arm
Eugene Eklund; Scotch Creek
Jay Simpson; Lee Creek
Electoral Area G - Blind Bay, Sorrento, Notch Hill
Natalya Melnychuk; Blind Bay
The CSRD also assists with the administration of the General Local Government Election for the Rocky Mountain School District - School District #6.
School District #6 - Area 1 - Golden and Electoral Area A
Jane Fearing (Roberta Jane Ging Fearing)
Scott M. King
Rhonda Smith/Hamilton