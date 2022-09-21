iHeartRadio

Candidates declared for Spallumcheen Council: Mayor elected by acclamation


spallumcheen

Seven candidates have been declared for six spot on Council while Mayor Christine Fraser will remain for another term.

The candidates for the offices of Councillor are:

John Bakker; Spallumcheen

Andrew Casson; Armstrong

Carolyn Farris; Spallumcheen

Christine Lemaire; Spallumcheen

Gerry Popoff; Spallumcheen

Joe Van Tienhoven; Spallumcheen

Todd York; Spallumcheen

