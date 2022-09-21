Candidates declared for Spallumcheen Council: Mayor elected by acclamation
Seven candidates have been declared for six spot on Council while Mayor Christine Fraser will remain for another term.
The candidates for the offices of Councillor are:
John Bakker; Spallumcheen
Andrew Casson; Armstrong
Carolyn Farris; Spallumcheen
Christine Lemaire; Spallumcheen
Gerry Popoff; Spallumcheen
Joe Van Tienhoven; Spallumcheen
Todd York; Spallumcheen
