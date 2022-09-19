Candidates for Kelowna General Local Election announced
The City of Kelowna Chief Election Officer has officially declared 46 candidates for the 2022 Kelowna General Local Election, following the close of the nomination withdrawal period.
“Local government is the closest to daily life so it’s important residents exercise their right to vote and make their voices heard,” said Laura Bentley, Chief Election Officer, City of Kelowna.
On Oct. 15, eligible voters will elect a mayor and eight councillors for Kelowna City Council, and four school trustees for the School District No.23 Board of Education. Advance voting begins October 5.
Voters can find candidate names, contact information and links to individual websites and social media platforms (if provided by candidates) on kelowna.ca/election.
Those running in the election include five candidates for mayor, 32 candidates for Kelowna City Council and nine candidates for school trustee.
Mayor:
- Colin Basran
- Tom Dyas
- David Habib
- Glendon Charles Smedley
- Silverado Socrates
Councillor:
- Susan Ames
- Chris Becenko
- Chris Bocskei
- Amarit Brar
- Ron Cannan
- Sacheen Collecutt (Spirit Alliance)
- Greg Dahms
- Maxine DeHart
- Indy Dhial
- Darrin Fiddler
- Gail Given
- Bal Grewal
- Charlie Hodge
- Daniel Joseph
- James Kay
- Davis Kyle
- Amarjit Singh Lalli
- Gord Lovegrove
- Tom Macauley
- Elaine McMurray
- D. Ben Norman
- Brian Rogers
- Zach Sawatzky
- Dan Schlosser
- Anthony Shephard
- Mohini Singh
- Luke Stack
- Peter Truch
- Rick Webber
- Noel Wentworth
- Chris Williams (Spirit Alliance)
- Loyal Wooldridge
School District No. 23 Board of Education School Trustee:
- Chris Becenko
- Wayne Broughton
- Tovey Demman (ParentsVoice BC)
- Teresa Docksteader (ParentsVoice BC)
- Chris Fieber (ParentsVoice BC)
- Julia Fraser
- Val Johnson
- Erika Shephard
- Lee-Ann Tiede
Residents can find dates, times and locations, and sign up for election e-updates at kelowna.ca/election or join the conversation on social media with the hashtag #kelownavotes.