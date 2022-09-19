Candidates for Kelowna General Local Election announced

The City of Kelowna Chief Election Officer has officially declared 46 candidates for the 2022 Kelowna General Local Election, following the close of the nomination withdrawal period.

“Local government is the closest to daily life so it’s important residents exercise their right to vote and make their voices heard,” said Laura Bentley, Chief Election Officer, City of Kelowna.

On Oct. 15, eligible voters will elect a mayor and eight councillors for Kelowna City Council, and four school trustees for the School District No.23 Board of Education. Advance voting begins October 5.

Voters can find candidate names, contact information and links to individual websites and social media platforms (if provided by candidates) on kelowna.ca/election.

Those running in the election include five candidates for mayor, 32 candidates for Kelowna City Council and nine candidates for school trustee.

Mayor:

Colin Basran

Tom Dyas

David Habib

Glendon Charles Smedley

Silverado Socrates

Councillor:

Susan Ames

Chris Becenko

Chris Bocskei

Amarit Brar

Ron Cannan

Sacheen Collecutt (Spirit Alliance)

Greg Dahms

Maxine DeHart

Indy Dhial

Darrin Fiddler

Gail Given

Bal Grewal

Charlie Hodge

Daniel Joseph

James Kay

Davis Kyle

Amarjit Singh Lalli

Gord Lovegrove

Tom Macauley

Elaine McMurray

D. Ben Norman

Brian Rogers

Zach Sawatzky

Dan Schlosser

Anthony Shephard

Mohini Singh

Luke Stack

Peter Truch

Rick Webber

Noel Wentworth

Chris Williams (Spirit Alliance)

Loyal Wooldridge

School District No. 23 Board of Education School Trustee:

Chris Becenko

Wayne Broughton

Tovey Demman (ParentsVoice BC)

Teresa Docksteader (ParentsVoice BC)

Chris Fieber (ParentsVoice BC)

Julia Fraser

Val Johnson

Erika Shephard

Lee-Ann Tiede

Residents can find dates, times and locations, and sign up for election e-updates at kelowna.ca/election or join the conversation on social media with the hashtag #kelownavotes.