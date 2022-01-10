Candy Cane Lane supports Freedom's Door

Candy Cane Lane offers at least two amazing gifts during the Christmas season. First, it is the go to place to have your spirits lifted during this season of joy. Second, there is a donation box for the Christmas light viewers to donate canned goods/dry goods for the benefit of charities in town.

Freedom's Door is one of the charities who took their residents on a "drive by" to see the beautiful lights and to bring a little cheer during the Christmas season. In addition the volunteers of Candy Cane Lane have dropped off two truck loads of groceries to Freedom's Door from their donation box. This large quantity of food will be of great benefit to the residents over the next several months. Freedom's Door is a recovery home for men struggling with addiction and/or mental health issues and has operated in Kelowna since 2002. With the opening of a new home in January there will be 74 men seeking recovery healing at Freedom's Door.

Peter Lees, the Executive Director of Freedom's Door , stated, "The residents of the Candy Cane Lane put in a lot of volunteer work each year to bring thousands of Okanagan residents a joyful experience and a pleasure for their eyes. It is thrilling to drive through this area and see smiles on every face while enjoying the awesome displays. And then we, at Freedom's Door, enjoy the benefit of donated food to provide sustenance to our healing residents. It warms the heart to see and feel such generosity from our community. Happy New Year and many thanks to all of you!"