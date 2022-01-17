Cannabis found in twice as many injured drivers since legalization

A new study out of the University of British Columbia suggests that cannabis is being detected in twice as many injured drivers since its 2018 legalization.

Dr. Jeffrey Brubacher, an associate professor at UBC and the principal investigator of the study, says before cannabis was legalized, 3.8 per cent of injured drivers had THC concentrations above the Canadian legal driving limit.

That percentage rose to 8.6 per cent after cannabis was legalized.

"It's concerning that we're seeing such a dramatic increase," Brubacher says in a news release. "There are serious risks associated with driving after cannabis use. Our findings suggests more is needed to deter this dangerous behaviour in light of legalization."

Researchers found that those over the age of 50 made up the largest increase of drivers injured while under the influence of cannabis.