Canucks vs Senators postponed

The National Hockey League announced today that the Vancouver Canucks game vs the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, January 8 has been postponed due to current attendance restrictions caused by the significant increases in COVID-19 cases in BC and the growing impact on hospitalization and the health care system.

The decision was made proactively following consultation between the NHL, the Vancouver Canucks and BC's Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

The game will be rescheduled for a date later in the season when such restrictions may be eased or lifted.

"COVID-19 cases continue to increase at a rapid rate, and we all need to adjust and be flexible as the pandemic evolves," said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. "We hoped to play tomorrow, but we are at an important point of the pandemic, and given the size of the event, everyone involved believe this is the right decision. We thank everyone for their patience and understanding."

Fans should hold onto their tickets as they will be honoured for the rescheduled date, which will be communicated as soon as it is confirmed.

The Vancouver Canucks will continue to follow all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of their Players, staff and communities at large as set by the NHL and local health authorities.