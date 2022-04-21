Canvassers are Legit - RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP has confirmed the legitimacy of individuals collecting door-to-door donations for the BC Cancer Foundation.



Yesterday, the Kelowna RCMP issued a media release, warning the public of an individual knocking on doors in the 600-block area of Denali Drive, collecting money on behalf of the Foundation.



“The Kelowna RCMP has identified the individual involved and can confirm he was collecting money for the BC Cancer Foundation,” states Cpl. Tammy Lobb, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP. “It is common for the BC Cancer Foundation to collect door-to-door donations and we apologize to our friends at the Foundation for any confusion this may have caused.”



In partnership with the BC Cancer Foundation, the Kelowna RCMP is informing the community that the BC Cancer Foundation will be doing door-to-door canvassing over the next few months in Kelowna and other communities across B.C. All BC Cancer Foundation fundraisers wear vests and lanyards with identification badges. Canvassers will never ask for a cash donation at the door. Instead, gifts are processed electronically on a tablet and a call is made to a third-party verification centre. Donors will receive an email confirmation immediately, and a welcome call or text message within a week.



For more information about the BC Cancer Foundation please visit:www.bccancerfoundation.com or call 1-888-906-2873.