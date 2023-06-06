Capital works projects strengthen City’s infrastructure

Residents will see the capital works budget in action throughout the summer as the City makes improvements to various infrastructure throughout the municipality.

“Capital works are the nuts and bolts of what we do as a City to ensure the basic services that people expect are maintained and improved,” says Mayor Julius Bloomfield. “The work our engineering teams and crews do is the bedrock of a strong, growing Penticton but sometimes it goes unseen. With projects happening throughout the community, residents will see first-hand how tax dollars are being spent.”

Major projects for this summer include: • Water and Sewer Main Works – Redlands/Uplands, Haven Hill Road, Penticton Avenue/Kensington Street • Sidewalks – Middle Bench Road (Uplands Elementary) and Ontario Street • Traffic Calming – Moose Jaw St • Pedestrian safety measures at Jermyn/KVR, Penticton Ave • Fire Hall 2 – Two bay garage • Point Intersection - Work underway • Replacement of Skaha Splash Pad – later this fall • Completion of Penticton Creek Reach 3, including upgrades at Ellis/Westminster

Design work is also being done on improvements to the Advanced Waste Water Treatment Plant and a Community Safety Building.

“Our capital budget is extensive and covers the gamut – from water to electrical to pickleball courts,” says Bloomfield. “Each year, projects move forward and not all the work gets the recognition it deserves. It’s not always glamorous but by spending, we can meet the needs of residents now and in the future.”

As a reminder, City of Penticton property tax bills will be sent out around the middle of June.