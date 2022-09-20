CapriCMW and Rogers Insurance have officially merged to become Acera Insurance

CapriCMW and Rogers Insurance have announced today that they have merged and will be known as Acera Insurance.

The merger combines the strength and stability of two award-winning independent and employee-controlled companies, consolidating a wide range of professional expertise and decades of experience in insurance, risk management and group benefits.

With 1,000 employees located in over 50 offices across Alberta, BC, Ontario and the Yukon, along with $1 billion in gross written premium, the company is positioned to be a leading national insurance brokerage with deep roots in the communities they serve.

The name Acera is derived from the word "Acer" which is the genus (or scientific family name) for the Maple tree. The name symbolizes the depth and strength of the new organization while recognizing the history and core values of two locally owned companies, reflecting the combined entity's future as it expands nationwide.

Led by Chairman and President Andrew Kemp, CEO Lee Rogers and COO Bruce Rabik, Acera Insurance remains an employer of choice in the insurance industry locally and nationally, with over 33 awards for outstanding workplace culture and employee experience.

Rogers Insurance and CapriCMW have had a collaborative relationship for nearly 20 years and together, will achieve additional scale and capacity, creating valuable opportunities for new and long-term employees. With over 350 employee shareholders, the unique employee share ownership model that has been integral to the success of both companies will remain a central part of ongoing plans for attracting and retaining talent, enabling team members to share in their impact on the company's ongoing growth and invest in its future.

As part of the transaction, Acera Insurance will bring on Clairvest as a minority partner. Clairvest will help support the company's long-term strategy for sustainable growth while remaining independent and employee controlled. Moving forward, they will work together in identifying Canada-based brokerages with complementary values, cultures, products and services, who are interested in scaling with an alternative to the acquisition model prevalent in the insurance industry today.

"The merger of Rogers Insurance and CapriCMW solidifies our industry leadership, builds our portfolios and provides significant value to our employees, partners, clients and communities," says Lee Rogers, CEO of Acera Insurance. "We want to change the way Canadians feel about insurance."

"We will continue focusing on our growth across Canada, leveraging the stability and strength of the deep expertise, insights and experience of both companies," says Andrew Kemp, Chairman and President of Acera Insurance.

"We are excited for this next chapter as we unite as one company, expanding our capabilities to deliver new products, services and solutions."