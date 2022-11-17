Car Collides with Building

On November 16, 2022 an elderly female driver was shopping and while attempting to park in the 1800 block of Cooper Road, accidentally pressed the accelerator and drove her silver Subaru SUV through a window of a building.

This caused significant damage to the building and to the office on the other side of the window. Kelowna RCMP, Kelowna Fire and the BC Ambulance Service all attended and are thankful there were no injuries.

“This could have easily resulted in injury or worse, we are grateful the only damage was to the vehicle and to the building,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Kelowna Media Resource Officer.

The police investigation showed that the driver was sober and was very remorseful for what occurred.

There are no criminal charges being sought as this appears to have been an inadvertent act.