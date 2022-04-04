Car Raffle Returns for Child Advocacy Centre

The Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna, with the unwavering support of Boyd Autobody & Glass, is thrilled to announce the return of the Father’s Day Car Raffle in conjunction with the return of the beloved Boyd Autobody and Glass Father’s Day Car Show. Last year, even in the absence of the actual car show, the lottery sold out, raising $57,000 for the CAC’s work with vulnerable children who have experienced child abuse and neglect.

“The car show and the raffle have become such an important part of our story” explains Ginny Becker, Executive Director of the CAC. “Methal and the team at Boyd have been by our side from the very beginning raising funds and awareness for our work for the past five years. Even when COVID made it impossible to have a show they stepped up to donate a car and continue to support us, it really is an amazing partnership.” With the show returning this year after a 2-year hiatus, things are looking up. “This year, the winner will be driving off in a stunning Ford Mustang Convertible, directly donated to us by Boyd. Most importantly, every ticket sold supports our work with the vulnerable children and families we serve. Just by buying a ticket, you are part of the solution.”

The grand prize for the 2022 raffle is:

A show-ready, 2011 Mustang Convertible with Shelby Conversion kit

20” Foose wheels with low profile tires

3.7lt V6 at 305bhp

“We have been waiting for this for 2 years,” explains Methal Abougoush, Owner Operator of Boyd Auto Body & Glass Kelowna. “We’ve stayed committed to the car raffle because supporting community is a pillar of Boyd’s business. The raffle has been very successful even without the car show and we are proud and grateful to be part of it. But now, after a long 24 months, we are so excited to have the car show back, bringing the whole family-friendly celebration to everyone in the Okanagan and beyond and making a real difference in the lives of the kids who need us.”

Tickets for the raffle are 1 for $25 or 5 for $100 and can be purchased here (cackelowna.rafflenexus.com) . Draw date is Father’s Day, Sunday, June 19.

For further details on the Car Show, visit www.bringittoboyd.com/about-the-show

To learn more about the Child Advocacy Centre, visit www.CACkelowna.com

In addition to Boyd Autobody & Glass, other sponsors for the car raffle include:

Elite Auto Centre, Lordco Auto Parts, PPG. D&M Auto Recycling, Doak Shirreff Lawyers LLP and Mario’s Towing.