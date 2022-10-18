Car Slams into Penticton Dealership

On October 17th, at approximately 1:30 a.m, an Audi sedan failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of Green Mountain Road and the Channel Parkway, Penticton, BC. The driver continued north on the Channel Parkway, and lost control of their vehicle, colliding into parked cars on a nearby dealership.

Emergency crews arrived to find a single male occupant suffering minor injuries. No other party was injured.

The 42-year-old driver from Kamloops, BC, faces charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, impaired driving, having no driver’s licence and no insurance.

“With the holiday season approaching, the RCMP wants to remind all drivers to plan for safe rides home by designated drivers,” says Cst. James Grandy, spokesperson for the Penticton RCMP. “Thankfully, no one was seriously injured as a result of this incident.”

There was significant damage caused to several parked vehicles, along with the dealership facility.