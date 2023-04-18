Car smashes storefront of Lake Country Pet Store

Just after the noon hour on Saturday April 15, 2023, Lake Country RCMP and the Lake Country Fire Department responded to a report that a car had driven through the front door of a pet food store located in 9900 block of Main Street. When responders arrived, they found a Mazda CX5 had already backed out of the store and the driver was waiting for police.

The crash caused extensive damage to the front door of the store with glass thrown in several directions within the building. There was a safety concern that the doors would collapse which caused the business to be temporarily evacuated until deemed safe to reopen.

“After speaking with the driver of the vehicle, RCMP can confirm that the driver accidentally pressed the gas pedal rather than the brake pedal,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP Regional Detachment. “The acceleration forced the car to hop the curb and strike the door causing extensive damage. We are extremely thankful no one was injured.”

The vehicle was towed away due to the damage it sustained. Fortunately, there were no injuries to the driver, staff or patrons in the store at the time. Police will not be forwarding charges in this incident.