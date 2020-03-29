Car/Structure fire on Popular Point Drive

At approximately 1:05pm today the Kelowna Fire Department Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting smoke and flame coming from a car next to a house in the 200 block of Popular Point Dr. The first arriving officer reported a car on fire with it’s heat and flames impinging a garage attached to a single family residence.

Crews strategically extinguished the car fire and contained the fire from entering the structure. It did cause some smoke and minor exterior damage to the garage area. The fire is believed to have started from the battery area of the vehicle which had been plugged into a battery charger at the time. No one was home at the time of the fire. Passerby noticed the fire and called 911. KFD responded with two engines, Command unit and 9 personnel.