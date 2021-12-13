Carlos Santana coming to the South Okanagan

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Carlos Santana has announced he will hit the road with his band across North America in Spring 2022 for the Blessings and Miracles tour.

On the 15-date run, Santana will perform high-energy, passion-filled songs from their fifty-year career, including fan favorites from Woodstock to Supernatural and beyond. The band (which features Santana’s wife, Cindy Blackman Santana, on drums) will also perform songs from the 2021 Blessings and Miracles release.

The Blessings and Miracles tour begins on March 25, 2022 at Toyota Center in Kennewick, WA and will mainly tour through the U.S., with the exception of three dates in British Columbia, Canada in Victoria, Abbotsford and Penticton – Landing at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 17, at 10:00AM PST.

With his latest release Blessings and Miracles, Santana delivers one of the most ambitious, inspired, and flat-out magical records of his storied career. There are genre-bending, hook-filled celebrations featuring Rob Thomas, Chris Stapleton, G-Eazy, American Authors and Ally Brooke, and thrilling feats of bravura musicianship that pair the guitar master with fellow icons like Chick Corea and Steve Winwood, and knockout rockers with Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and Living Colour’s Corey Glover, among others.

Delivered with a level of passion and soul equal to the legendary sonic charge of his guitar, the sound of Carlos Santana is one of the world's best-known musical signatures. For more than four decades—from Santana's earliest days as a groundbreaking Afro-Latin-blues-rock fusion outfit in San Francisco—Carlos has been the visionary force behind artistry that transcends musical genres and generational, cultural and geographical boundaries