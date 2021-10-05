The Carrington Road roundabout closure will begin on Monday, October 18, 2021 for repairs. The closure schedule is as follows:

Closed Monday, October 18, 2021 to Friday, October 22, 2021. Reopening for the weekend.

Closed Monday, October 25, 2021 to Friday, October 29, 2021. Reopening for the weekend.

The team will be working to have the project finished quickly. WFN appreciates the public’s patience as they work to repair the area after a large watermain break caused a sinkhole on the roadway of Carrington and Butt Roads and Sonoma Pines Drive on September 9, 2021.

WFN is requesting that all traffic avoid this area if possible. Alternative routes to turn South onto highway 97 are at Gellatly Road or Daimler Drive.

Residents of Sonoma Pines and the Lakeview Ridge apartments along with emergency services will have alternative access.