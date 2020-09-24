CASA Pushing to Extend Moratorium on National Student Loan Repayments

The moratorium on national student loan repayments ends September 30th.

Canadian Alliance of Student Associations Board Chair Bryn de Chastelain says they're pushing for the moratorium to continue into 2021.

"It allowed students to focus on their immediate financial need without needing to think about starting to pay back debt. I think we've seen that it's really allowed students to focus on putting food on the table, keep up with bills, and really try to put themselves in a better financial position before they're starting to think about paying down debt."

When it came to yesterday's Throne Speech, de Chastelain called it a disappointing one for students.

"There was obviously a very clear focus on rebuilding Canada's economy and ensuring we have an educated and financially stable workforce. In that regard, we know that students and graduates are going to be a key part of that, but it's going to be difficult for students to contribute to that rebuilding process if we continue to be overburdened and struggling to get by financially in the short term."

De Chastelain says he would still like to see the $912 million from the cancelled student service grant program to be reallocated to student supports.