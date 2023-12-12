Casorso Active Transportation Corridor now complete

The Casorso Active Transportation Corridor is now complete and open for use, bridging the gap in the Ethel/Casorso Corridor which now provides protected bike routes from Downtown to Lower Mission and the Mission Creek Greenway.



“The completion of the Casorso Active Transportation Corridor is an important step in creating safer, more comfortable, routes throughout the City for people who bike, walk, or roll,” said Mayor Dyas. “Kelowna is growing, and our transportation needs are evolving. Investing in active transportation allows us to encourage more sustainable trips to move around our city.”



The construction of the Casorso Active Transportation Corridor took place in phases, cumulating in the connection between K.L.O Road and Barrera Road which was completed in late November. The $4.4 million project was made possible thanks to a $500,000 grant from British Columbia Active Transportation Infrastructure and $2,190,400 from the Canada Community-Building Fund.



“We worked closely with residents and community groups throughout the project,” said Chad Williams, senior transportation engineer. “We collected feedback from community members, including school administration, the parent association, and local groups like cycling associations and used it to help shape and refine the overall design to ensure it meets the needs of the community.”



The project underwent a Road Safety Audit conducted by ICBC that was overseen by two independent Road Safety Engineers. The audit's findings and recommendations were incorporated to enhance safety and accessibility for all users.



The City of Kelowna’s 2040 Master Transportation Plan and Official Community Plan both identify expansions to the Active Transportation Network as a way to take action on climate change by reducing our carbon emissions, building healthy neighbourhoods, embracing diverse transportation options and reducing Kelowna’s car dependence by making equitable investment in Kelowna’s transportation future.

