Cat found in Peachland

The New Year has just begun and the work for the Okanagan Humane Society (OHS) is well under way already. This local, volunteer run charity has received more than 50 calls for help in the first 12 days of 2022. The calls range from rescues to medical emergencies and support for spay and neuter services for those with financial barriers to accessing veterinary care to help avoid accidental litters.

A recent call came from Kristina when she heard quiet meows and cries from under the front porch steps of her Peachland home. She tried to coax this poor, scared cat out from her hiding place but she would just not emerge from her safe place. Kristina provided the cat with food and water and was quickly referred to OHS to help with the rescue and care of this helpless cat.

“We received a report from Kristina on this poor, cold cat hiding under the porch for safety and warmth”, states Romany Runnalls, President, Okanagan Humane Society. With some guidance, Kristina managed to capture the cat and it was rushed directly to an awaiting partner veterinary clinic, mentions Runnalls.”

This beautiful long hair Calico cat was severely matted, dehydrated, and lethargic. She was very cold and was found to have six ticks living on her, literally sucking the blood from her helpless body.

Emaciated and anemic, the vet team placed her on an IV and kidney support food to help with her recovery.

“This was an important rescue as she may not have lasted much longer during the cold snap, or had permanent damage to her kidneys, states Runnalls. We are so thankful for our diligent animal loving community that continues to report animals to our team so we can ensure they receive a second chance.”

After five days in the hospital, Daisy was released to a foster home to fully recover.

There was a tattoo in her ear but unfortunately it was not recognizable and no microchip was detected. It did assure the veterinarian that she was spayed but would provide no assistance in finding her owner.

Once fully recovered, OHS will place Daisy on their website to be adopted into a new, loving home.

As a volunteer run organization that relies on support from the community to continue this life saving work, OHS could use your help to support the care and recovery of Daisy. Donate to help cover her medical costs and care for recovery as she awaits a new home. To help Daisy, go to www.okanaganhumanesociety.com/donate