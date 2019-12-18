Cedar Creek Estate Winery Wins ‘Canadian Winery of the Year’

Acclaimed Okanagan Winery also Celebrates a Prestigious International Riesling Award

CedarCreek Estate Winery is the winner of the 'Canadian Winery of the Year’ title at the 2019 InterVin International Wine Awards, with more than 1,100 wines entered from 15 countries. This is the third ‘Canadian Winery of the Year’ title for CedarCreek, and the 2019 honour caps off a momentous year as CedarCreek celebrates some of the most noteworthy achievements in its 32-year history.



The InterVin International Wine Awards recognize and celebrate the very best wines available to Canadian consumers. The competition’s rigorous judging process is led by some of the most respected wine writers, educators and sommeliers in the country. CedarCreek won a total of 15 medals for its portfolio of premium wines across virtually every category in the competition. In addition to the coveted ‘Canadian Winery of the Year’ title, CedarCreek also won Gold Medals for its 2018 Platinum Block 3 Riesling and its 2017 Platinum Haynes Creek Syrah.



“As one of the original eight wineries in the Okanagan Valley, CedarCreek has championed quality winemaking practices and a vineyard-specific focus from the start,” noted Christopher Waters, Head Judge of the InterVin International Wine Awards. “If one were to look for a winery that’s emblematic of the dynamic changes afoot in the Okanagan Valley, CedarCreek’s renewed focus is a great case study.”



‘World’s Best Semi-Dry Riesling’ Trophy

CedarCreek is also making its presence known on the world stage with a key win at the Canberra International Riesling Challenge in Australia, the largest and most competitive Riesling competition in the Southern Hemisphere. At this year’s competition, CedarCreek’s 2018 Estate Riesling won the esteemed Wolf Blass Trophy for ‘World’s Best Semi-Dry Riesling’, and was awarded a score of 97 points – topping its category and beating out more than 500 Riesling wines entered from nine countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France, Canada, Chile, Czech Republic, and China.

Commenting on the awards, CedarCreek Winemaker Taylor Whelan stated: “We’re in a constant state of evolution here. Our team continues to push the boundaries of winemaking and viticulture even further with sustainable practices that will improve the quality of our entire portfolio of wines. These awards clearly underscore that we are on the right path with our organic commitment in our vineyards and at the winery.”