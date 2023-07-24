Cedar Heights Water System users asked to conserve

Users of the Cedar Heights Water system are being asked to conserve water until further notice due to possible contamination from fuel spilling out of a partially submerged houseboat.

The incident took place during the afternoon of Sunday, July 23, 2023. It is not known yet how the fuel spill may have affected water coming through the intake to the CSRD-run Cedar Heights Water System. Out of an abundance of caution, the water system intake has been shut down until water testing can take place on Monday, July 24.

In order to ensure basic water service to users, everyone on the water system is being asked to stop all sprinkling and restrict household water use as much as possible. This will help keep the water reservoir at safe levels.

A similar conservation plan is has also been put in place by the privately-run Shuswap Lake Estates water system. If you are on the Shuswap Lake Estates system, please direct all question to them as the CSRD has no jurisdiction over that water system.

The CSRD will post additional information when available.