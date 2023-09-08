Cedar Street Spit restoration project in Okanagan Falls

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is starting work on the Cedar Street Spit restoration project in Electoral Area “D” (Okanagan Falls). The project is located at the corner of Cedar Street and 7th Avenue in Okanagan Falls. The core of the project lies in the installation of ‘rip-rap’ and riparian plantings. Rip-rap, a layer of robust rocks placed along shorelines, acts as a defense against water currents, waves, and ice, effectively combating erosion.

Work will begin Thursday, September 7, 2023, with the removal of invasive trees, which pose a threat to the ecological balance of the natural environment. Invasive species can overtake native vegetation, disrupt local ecosystems and reduce biodiversity. Most prominently in the area are the large Siberian Elm trees along the spit. These will be removed and replaced with new native species.

During the tree removal process, visitors are asked to adhere to posted signage to ensure the safety of work crews and the community.

For further information, including project details, timelines, and updates, please visit the Area “D” Parks Plan project page at rdosregionalconnections.ca or contact Kyle Gabelhei, RDOS Projects Coordinator.