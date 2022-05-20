Celebrate Cycling and GoByBike

The 2022 return of GoByBike Week also brings the return of in-person Celebration Stations and events! From May 30 until June 3 there will be a variety of events hosted by local sponsors and partners to celebrate biking and bring the community together.

“Whether you bike to work, as a hobby, or as a sport, every ride counts and I encourage not only Kelowna residents, but all of the Central Okanagan to register for GoByBike Week,” said City of Kelowna Mayor, Colin Basran. “Biking is a great way to explore the community and stay active, and it’s great for the environment.”

For a full list of events including satellite stations, visit the Central Okanagan GoByBike Week page.

May 30 Kick- off Event at Stuart Park from 6:30am to 9:00am:

Join the City of Kelowna Mayor and other people biking Monday morning at the opening event for the Central Okanagan GoByBike Week and enjoy refreshments and prizes!

June 1 Celebration Station at the Westbank First Nations Government Building from 6:30am to 9:00am:

Cycle to West Kelowna where the City will be hosting with snacks and beverages well as a photo station and the opportunity to win prizes through an obstacle course.

June 3 Celebration Station at Gyro Beach from 6:30am to 9:00am:

Make a pit stop here for games, snacks and beverages and take advantage of an onsite tune up!

June 4 Wrap-up at Red Bird Brewing from 4:00pm – 7:00pm:

Park your bike with the onsite bike valets and celebrate an amazing week with live music, yoga, prizes, snacks and water (additional food and beverage available for purchase.) The popular tire toss will be back at each Celebration Station with a showdown between the top two riders at the closing event at Red Bird Brewery.

So far, 17 schools in School District 23 have signed up to get their students involved by encouraging biking to and from school to win prizes and get active.

Registration is still open for the week-long event and residents can log their trips here for a chance to win prizes, including a grand prize trip for two to the Netherlands.

GoByBike Week Central Okanagan is a partnership of the City of Kelowna, City of West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation, District of Peachland, District of Lake Country, and the Regional District of Central Okanagan – as well as the Province of British Columbia and GoByBike BC.