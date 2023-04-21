Celebrate Earth Day by planting a tree

This Earth Day, the City is celebrating by encouraging residents to participate in the Vernon Tree Program. The program provides information about the benefits of planting shade trees, as well as resources for citizens to participate.

The tree program provides a voucher to encourage residents to plant trees on their properties to help promote a healthy, enjoyable and safe community. Trees save energy by providing shade, reducing sound and dust pollution to your property, and reducing the impacts of stormwater - all while enhancing the value of your property.

As part of the 2023 Vernon Tree Program, residents can receive a $25 voucher toward the purchase of a shade tree at Nicholas Alexander Home & Garden or Swan Lake Market & Garden. Details about program conditions and the application process are available on the City’s website at www.vernon.ca/treevoucher.