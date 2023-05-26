Celebrate GoByBikeWeek in Penticton

Penticton, BC - Penticton & Area Cycling Association is hosting Penticton’s 14th annual GoByBike Week Penticton, from May 30th to June 4th, 2022. GoByBike Week is sponsored by GoByBikeBC Society, local sponsors including Visit Penticton, Booster Juice, Blenz Coffee Cherry Lane, Sprott

Shaw Community College, City of Penticton, and Interior Savings, along with exclusive media coverage from Bell Media’s Move & Bounce Radio.

GoByBike Week is a well established community event that educates participants about the benefits of incorporating cycling into their commute and everyday life. The main goal of the program is to encourage and facilitate participation by first time commuter cyclists and celebrate all cyclists by creating an atmosphere that recognizes their accomplishments and encourages sustained positive behaviors. This Spring, GoByBike BC is also challenging riders to Shift your Mode and choose your bike instead of taking motorized transportation. Log just one #ModeShift ride during Spring GoByBike Week, and you could be the winner of a sleek, brand-new Pedego E-Bike. The more rides you log, the greater your chances of taking home this prize!

We are thrilled to announce that GoByBike Week Penticton is back in full force this year and we have a week full of events for even the most novice riders. Celebration Stations will be set up around town throughout the week, and is where cyclists will receive free drinks and snacks, daily prizes and giveaways entries, plus at select Celebration Stations you can register your bike with Project 529, have your bike tuned up by The Bike Barn, or test a Penticton E-Kruise E-Bike!

There are also two Bike Maintenance workshops hosted by Freedom The Bike Shop, which filled to capacity within a day of registration opening!

We thank all our incredible sponsors for your support of prizes and celebration stations.

Participants must be registered to be eligible for prizes. For full local event details, prizes and sponsors, go to gobybikebc.ca/Penticton.