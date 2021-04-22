Celebrate Neighbour Day on May 2

Hey neighbour! Get creative this Neighbour Day by finding safe ways to connect with and show kindness in your neighbourhood. Kelowna’s sixth annual Neighbour Day is Sunday, May 2 and although we can’t gather, there are still lots of ways to meet and connect.

“Last year, we were inspired by the stories we heard of neighbours finding safe ways to connect, including window displays to celebrate special occasions, story walks in parks and amazing virtual events. This year we want to encourage even more residents to get connected with others,” said Tanya Sletten, Community Development Coordinator. “It’s important to ensure that those around us are cared for, and that means coming together for those social connections, even if that looks a bit different during the pandemic.”

Kelowna residents who register their Neighbour Day plans with the City of Kelowna will receive a Neighbour Day package with Strong Neighbourhoods swag and resources to help connect neighbours.

Typically, neighbours would be encouraged to hold an event, introduce themselves to new neighbours or perform random acts of neighbourliness, but this year, with the continued need for physical distancing, the City is encouraging neighbours to think of new ways to connect with those around them.

Here are some ideas on how to celebrate Neighbour Day safely this year:

Decorate your yard, window or porch

Leave a sticky note with a kind message on a neighbour’s door or simply say hello to a neighbour (from a distance)

Host a virtual event (e.g., trivia night, wine & cheese night, coffee chat, paint night, show & share or a talent show)

Offer to grocery shop or run errands for a neighbour

Organize a neighbourhood scavenger hunt

You can also celebrate the day by recognizing a great neighbour. Know a neighbour who makes a difference in your neighbourhood? We want to hear about them. Recognized neighbours will receive a certificate and will be recognized through City channels and at a year-end event.

The Strong Neighbourhoods Neighbour Day initiative is supported by Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union.

To learn more about Neighbour Day, Outstanding Neighbour Recognition or to find ideas to build social connections while maintaining physical distance, visit the City of Kelowna website.