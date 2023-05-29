iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
14°C
Instagram

Celebrate Seniors’ Week in Penticton, Princeton and Summerland with free transit


BC transit

PENTICTON, SUMMERLAND, PRINCETON – BC Transit, the City of Penticton, District of Summerland and the Town of Princeton are advising customers that transit will be free for seniors during Seniors’ Week, effective June 4 until June 10, 2023.

Transit service will be free for seniors aged 55 and above, with proof of age, on the following routes:

  • 1 Okanagan Lake / Wiltse
  • 2 West Side / Penticton
  • 3 Uplands / Skaha Lake
  • 4 West Side / Duncan East
  • 5 Main Street
  • 15 Night Route
  • 16 Lake to Lake
  • 30 Penticton / Summerland
  • 50 Penticton / Princeton


Free transit includes handyDART and on-request service.

For schedules, route planning and to sign up for customer alerts, please visit bctransit.com/south-okanagan-similkameen

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175