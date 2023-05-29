Celebrate Seniors’ Week in Penticton, Princeton and Summerland with free transit

PENTICTON, SUMMERLAND, PRINCETON – BC Transit, the City of Penticton, District of Summerland and the Town of Princeton are advising customers that transit will be free for seniors during Seniors’ Week, effective June 4 until June 10, 2023.

Transit service will be free for seniors aged 55 and above, with proof of age, on the following routes:

1 Okanagan Lake / Wiltse

2 West Side / Penticton

3 Uplands / Skaha Lake

4 West Side / Duncan East

5 Main Street

15 Night Route

16 Lake to Lake

30 Penticton / Summerland

50 Penticton / Princeton



Free transit includes handyDART and on-request service.

For schedules, route planning and to sign up for customer alerts, please visit bctransit.com/south-okanagan-similkameen