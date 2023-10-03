Celebrate the annual nut harvest at Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park

On Saturday, October 7, join the fun and celebrate the autumn harvest at B.C.'s oldest working nut farm. Enjoy live musical entertainment, heritage demonstrations and activities for the whole family. Stroll the century-old nut orchard and gather walnuts, chestnuts, buartnuts and more. This free event runs between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., with a break in demonstrations between noon and 12:30 p.m.

Activities include:

• guided walks with park interpreters

• watercolour painting with supplies provided

• wood turning demonstrations

• live musical performances

• gathering walnuts, chestnuts and more



Park visitors are welcome to purchase nuts from the booth by cash or etransfer or pick their own with buckets provided for in-park use only. Visitors are asked to pick from the ground only— and not climb trees. Nuts fall to the ground when they are ripe enough to gather.

Park visitors are asked to be mindful of pedestrians as they navigate the parking area and the roads adjacent to the nut farm.

The Regional District offers more than 2,100 hectares of parkland including 86 kilometres of formal trails in 30 regional parks for visitors to explore. Visit rdco.com/parks to plan your next outing.

