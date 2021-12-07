Celebrate the best of Kelowna with a Civic & Community Award nomination

The nomination period is officially open for the 47th Annual Civic & Community Awards. The annual awards recognize outstanding Kelowna residents, athletes, artists, organizations and businesses who positively contribute to the city.

“There have been many amazing contributions to our community this past year and we look forward to celebrating the people and organizations who stepped up in 2021 to make our community a better place," says Jim Gabriel, Divisional Director, Active Living and Culture.

Civic Award nomination categories include:

Sarah Donalda Treadgold & Fred Macklin Memorial Award – Citizen of the Year

Champion for the Environment

Corporate Community of the Year

Honour in the Arts

Teen Honour in the Arts

Young Citizen of the Year

Bob Giordano Memorial Award – Volunteer Coach or Sport Administrator of the Year

Bryan Couling Memorial Award – Athletic Team of the Year

Male & Female Athlete of the Year

Central Okanagan Foundation - Volunteer Organization of the Year

Nominations for the sport-based awards will once again be accepted this year including the Bryan Couling Memorial Award (Athletic Team of the Year) and Male and Female Athlete of the Year awards, all 2020 nominees will be considered for this year's awards.

“Due to the shortened competitive sport seasons in 2020 and 2021 as a result of the pandemic, we decided to combine the two years, and any sport-based nominations that came in last year still have the opportunity to be recognized through this year’s awards program.”

School District 23 will also once again be taking nominations for High School Male and Female Athlete of the Year categories honouring sporting excellence from 2020 and 2021 combined.

The Young Citizen of the Year finalists will receive funding towards their post-secondary education through the Dillon Thomas Budd and Payton Leigh Budd Youth Scholarship, sponsored by the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation.

The 2021 award announcements, typically held in April as an evening gala, will be adapted in light of the ongoing pandemic and associated restrictions around gatherings, and therefore, the exact format is still being determined.

Nominations are due Friday, February 11, 2022. Nomination forms, award criteria, and past recipients can be found on the City's website.