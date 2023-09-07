Celebrate the Kokanee salmon at the kikinee Festival

Ripe fruit and autumn colours mean that it’s the time of year to celebrate the fascinating land-locked cousin of the Sockeye; salmon spawning season has begun!

Enjoy free, live entertainment and interpretive displays at this long-running, annual celebration of the return of the spawning Kokanee salmon at Mission Creek Regional Park. The event runs this Saturday, September 9 from 10:00am to 3:00pm.

Program schedule:

10:00 a.m. A syilx welcome with Wildrose Native Traditions

10:15 a.m. Performance by North Okanagan Pipes & Drums

11:15 a.m. Magic Show with Magician Leif David

12:15 p.m. Dance party on the lawn with giant puppets

1:30 p.m. Performance by the Nice & Easy Music Duo

In addition, every weekend until October 8, park interpreters will be on-site at Mission Creek and Hardy Falls Regional Parks from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Park staff are available to describe the importance of the spawning phenomenon and the life cycle of Kokanee salmon.

As you explore regional parks, be alert for bears and other wildlife. Dogs must be on leash and both pets and people should stay well away from the creek shoreline.

For more information visit rdco.com/parksevents, or call the EECO at 250-469-6140.

The Regional District offers more than 2,100 hectares of parkland including 86-kilometres of formal trails in 30 regional parks for visitors to safely explore while practicing physical distancing. Visit rdco.com/pickapark to plan your next outing.