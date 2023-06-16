Celebrate the opening of Kelowna’s Newest Waterfront Park

The latest addition to Kelowna’s waterfront public parks will be officially open on Saturday, June 24.

The new park features pedestrian promenades, pathways, misting station, picnic areas, boardwalk, benches, an urban beach, basketball hoops, public pier, floating dock and an accessible kayak launch, naturalized beaches and much more to bring residents together from both water and land as part of the Kelowna Paddle Trail and Abbott Active Transportation Corridor.

Join in on the festivities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, where free family-friendly activities will be available for the public to enjoy and experience the new park space including:

· Park & Play from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. with Zorbs, sports and games.

· Formal Program and ribbon cutting at 1 p.m. with greetings from Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas and KLO Neighbourhood Association president, Paul Clark.

· Live music entertainment between 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Food trucks will be onsite.

· CRIS Adaptive Adventures will have a kayak to help users experience the new accessible launch

· Cycling Without Age will have volunteers with piloted bikes to offer all ages and abilities bike rides.

We encourage the public to walk, ride, paddle or roll to enjoy the event as much as possible. There will be some ongoing work including lighting installation and signage, so visitors are asked to be aware of active construction in the area.

The redevelopment of this property has been contemplated for more than a decade with significant public input to determine the final design outcome. When Parks Development Cost Charges were introduced in 2019, the new funding stream allowed the City to expedite the construction of the park. Additional accessible park features were funded in part by Pacific Economic Development Canada and the Province of BC.