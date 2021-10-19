Celebrating 50 years - BWSC Ski Board & Sport Swap

The Big White Ski Club is proud to announce that 2021 marks the 50th Ski Board & Sport Swap to be held Friday, Oct 22 and Sat., Oct. 23, 2021 at the New Life Church located at 2041 Harvey Ave.

After taking last year off due to Covid – Big White Ski Club is proud to be able to host the popular Ski Swap once again! The SWAP offers quality pre-owned equipment for both kids and adults, combined with a wide assortment of new clothing, equipment and accessories from several retailers.

“It's an unbelievable one-stop shopping opportunity for getting fully and affordably outfitted for the winter season. It is also a great way to clean out your garage or storage shed and sell your gently used equipment and clothing,” says board member Dave Willoughby. “We also have a great consignment system which allows sellers to register online before arriving Friday to consign their goods.”

Funds raised through this annual two day event, all run by volunteers, are utilized to help support Big White Ski Club, a non-profit organization that for over 60 years has provided world-class alpine ski training. The club has taken pride in developing strong skiers and athletes through specialized training, with a goal of providing high quality and affordable ski racing development programs for children aged 6 to 16, where each member can develop a skiing ability to their own highest potential in a fun and safe club environment.

Volunteering for the event also gives people first pick of great gear. Volunteers are invited to the ‘Buy Night’ held Friday, Oct 22 from 7-9 pm, giving access to amazing equipment and deals before being opened to the public.

For more information on the SWAP, how to consign online or to volunteer, visit: www.bigwhiteskiclub.com.

Consignment: Friday, Oct. 22 from 10 am – 7:30 pm ($3 fee per item)

One Day Sale: Sat. Oct 20 from 8 am – 3 pm (Admission of $2/person or $5/family)

Location: New Life Church – 2041 Harvey Ave. (behind Wood Fire Bakery)