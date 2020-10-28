Celebrating Group of Seven at Kelowna Art Gallery

Kelowna Art Gallery's executive director Nataley Nagy says their newest exhibit showcases never seen before sketches and studies from the Group of Seven.

It's been 100 years since the group's first exhibit, and Nagy says the gallery didn't want to show off all their most popular works.

"What we focused on was their early work - the works, drawings and the watercolours - and the work they did for print shops and as graphic artists to reveal that the group were artists who all of them, except Lawren Harris, had children and families. They struggled to work at art full-time in order to provide for their families."

The Group of Seven is well known for their art of Canadian landscapes and for the first major art movement in the country.

The exhibit runs until March 7th, 2021.