Celebrating the best of Kelowna

The nomination period is officially open for the 45th Annual Civic & Community Awards.

The annual awards recognize outstanding Kelowna residents, organizations and businesses who positively contributed to the city in 2019.

“Every year we see amazing people and organizations who really step up to make our community a better place,” said Mariko Siggers, Community and Neighbourhood Services Manager. “We encourage fellow residents to ensure that these outstanding citizens are recognized through the nomination process.”

Nominations are due Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Nomination forms and award category criteria can be found online.



“New this year, we’ve adapted some of the award categories to ensure inclusivity and also to streamline the overall program,” said Siggers.

2019 nomination categories include:

Citizen of the Year - Sarah Donalda Treadgold & Fred Macklin Memorial Award

Young Citizen of the Year

Volunteer Coach or Sport Administrator of the Year - Bob Giordano Memorial Award

Athletic Team of the Year - Bryan Couling Memorial Award

Champion for the Environment

Corporate Community of the Year

Central Okanagan Foundation Volunteer Organization of the Year

Honour in the Arts

Teen Honour in the Arts

Male and Female Athlete of the Year

The Young Citizen of the Year finalists will receive funding towards their post-secondary education through the Dillon Thomas Budd and Payton Leigh Budd Youth Scholarship, sponsored by the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation.

This year’s finalists will be celebrated at the awards ceremony on Wednesday April 29, 2020, at the Rotary Centre for the Arts. Tickets will go on sale in March 2020.