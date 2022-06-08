Celebrating the class of 2022

UBC Okanagan’s graduating Class of 2022 will be remembered for two things: its size, the largest group of graduates in the campus’s history, and the fact it will be the first in-person convocation ceremony in more than two years.

Over 2,400 degrees in six different graduating ceremonies will take place today and tomorrow.

“We are always proud of our students,” says UBCO Principal and Deputy Vice-Chancellor Dr. Lesley Cormack. “But the students graduating this year have completed their studies under circumstances they couldn’t have imagined when they embarked on this journey. Their success during these unusual times proves how hard they have worked and how determined they are.”

The last time graduating students crossed the stage in person was in 2019, with both the 2020 and 2021 ceremonies held virtually.