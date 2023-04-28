Celista named Fire Department of the Year

While the Celista Fire Department is known for a tradition of excellence, the department stepped up even more in 2022 with several important initiatives to enhance safety, increase firefighter training opportunities and keep fire insurance rates low for area residents.

The efforts of the Celista Fire Department were acknowledged at the April 20, 2023, CSRD Regular Board Meeting with the presentation of the Fire Department of the Year honours.

A notable achievement included the planning and development of a two-storey, live-burn fire building and training area at the Celista Fire Hall, which will serve all three North Shuswap Fire departments, as well as expanding regional training opportunities for all CSRD firefighters.

The department completed the certification of a new dry hydrant as an approved water source for the community.

In addition, the Celista Fire Department attained the Superior Tanker Shuttle Accreditation through the Fire Underwriters Survey. This certifies that the fire department can move water using tender trucks in quantities similar to an area equipped with fire hydrants. As a result, the residents of Celista may receive a reduction in their home fire insurance rates.

Derek Sutherland, Team Leader of Protective Services, says the department’s commitment to the CSRD’s Fire Service values is outstanding.

“I want to congratulate all the members of the Celista Fire Department for their teamwork and dedication,” says Sutherland. “Chief Roy Phillips deserves tremendous credit for instilling a culture of respect and professionalism within the department.”

As Phillips was unable to attend, Captain Michael Torpe and firefighter Jan Hillier accepted the trophy on behalf of their fire department.