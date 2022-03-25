Cellular Coverage Improving on Hope-Keremeos Highway

Improved cellular coverage on Highway 3 between Hope and Keremeos will mean better safety for travellers along a key transportation route.

Lisa Beare, Minister of Citizens' Services sad "It will enable people to stay connected and to access road safety updates and important emergency services while on the road."

The project will expand cellular coverage along an estimated 92 kilometres of Highway 3 by adding 11 new cell towers between Hope and Keremeos, improving safety for travellers as the Province continues to strengthen the highway infrastructure following recent floods.

Cellular coverage along this section of Highway 3 is intermittent, with coverage gaps between Hope and Manning Park and between Princeton and Keremeos presenting the greatest challenge. This project will ensure consistent cellular coverage along the entire route.

The Province is investing as much as $3.1 million through the Connecting British Columbia grant program. This grant, administered through the Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT), will supplement the $9.7 million cost of the project, with the remainder provided by cellular service provider Rogers Communications Canada Inc.

The project is expected to be complete by fall 2024.