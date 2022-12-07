Centennial Outdoor rink opens for season

An outdoor recreation favourite has returned for another season of winter fun. Recreation Services staff are pleased to announce the Centennial Outdoor Rink is officially open.

The outdoor rink provides opportunities for free public skating and shinny for citizens of all ages, and allows them to spend time being active outside with family and friends.

Users are reminded that helmets are mandatory for skaters 10 years and under and for shinny players, and helmets are strongly recommended for all skaters. All shinny players under 18 years of age also need to have a parent or guardian agree to the waiver, either online or at the front desk of the Vernon Recreation Centre.

While the outdoor rink is a refrigerated system, its operation is still very much weather dependent and may be closed due to weather conditions and holiday schedules. Members of the public are encouraged to check Greater Vernon Recreation Services’ social media channels on Facebook or Twitter, or its website, for daily updates before visiting the rink.

To learn more about skating in Greater Vernon and to see the updated schedule for the Centennial Outdoor Rink, please visit www.gvrec.ca.