Central Okanagan EOC asking public to help reduce risk of damage from flooding and high water levels

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) is asking the public to leave debris washing up on shore from the Mission Creek flood in place until water levels recede as it helps to protect from further shore erosion. Boaters are also asked to be mindful of their speed and wake to prevent risk of property damage.

“As we are in the annual freshet season, water levels have not yet peaked in the Okanagan Lake and there is currently a significant amount of debris from the flood in the lake,” said Sandra Follack, Central Okanagan Regional Emergency Program Coordinator. “Once the risk of flood has passed, we will advise the public when it is appropriate to begin clean up. As we move into the weekend, more people will be out enjoying activities on the water so we are asking boaters to keep their speeds and wakes low near the shore. Also, when out on the water please watch for potentially damaging floating debris that is carried into area lakes from faster flowing tributaries.”

“Crews have been out inspecting creeks and bridges for debris and it’s encouraging that water is flowing freely with no blockages,” continued Follack. “However, weather conditions over the coming days are expected to continue to be unsettled with up to five to 10 mm of rain in the next 24 hours. City crews will continue to inspect bridges, watching for debris, monitoring the water levels and the weather.”

Property owners in flood prone and low-lying areas are responsible for protecting their own properties from possible flood damage. Equipping yourself with a flood plan and the tools needed in case of a flood can help prepare you.

For residents who are concerned about protecting their property in the flood plain, sand and sandbags are available for residents wanting to protect their properties:

Lake Country at Whiskey Cove, 15708 Whiskey Cove Road

Kelowna at the Capital News Centre on Gordon Drive at Lequime Road

Some ways residents can get prepared:

Prepare a 72-hour emergency kit

Place your important documents and identification on an upper floor in a sealed plastic bag

Know where the water and power shut off are in your house

Have an evacuation plan, including for your pets

If you have to use a pump, do not pump into the sanitary sewer system

Review insurance available for your property – some coverage is available for overland flow (groundwater damage is typically not covered)

To report a flooding concern or potential problem (non-emergency) contact your local public works department.

City of Kelowna: 250-469-8600

City of West Kelowna: 778-797-1000

District of Lake Country: 250-766-5650

District of Peachland: 250-767-2108

Westbank First Nations: 250-707-0493

Regional District of Central Okanagan Electoral Areas East and West: 250-763-4918

For the most up to date information, visit cordemergency.ca. Information will also be provided via twitter.com/CO_Emerg and facebook.com/CORDEmergency. Emergency response personnel request that the public to please only call 911 in case of emergency. New information will be released to the media as soon as it becomes available.